FABLES FROM THE WIDE SKY

with guests DIPC and DYPC and Danceworks Apprentice MKE

LOCATION:

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

325 W Walnut St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

ABOUT THE SHOW

What are the mysteries and folklore we cling to and hold as universal truths? Familiar and unfamiliar anthropomorphic tales, known as fables, reflect the moral compass guiding us and shaping our perspectives of the world. DPMKE invites audiences to witness wild storytelling through movement. This performance delves deep into the folklore that binds us viewed through an imaginative lens curated by the company’s dancers and Co-Artistic Directors.

A special collaboration between Cuauhtli Ramírez Castro and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra brings the symphonic classic “Huapango,” by José Pablo Moncayo García to life, offering a vibrant investigation into folklore and fables of Mexican origin through song and dance. Additionally, Milwaukee native and guest choreographer Peter Stathas creates a world premiere piece developed for the company.

Moving performances from the Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company and Danceworks Apprentice MKE round out an evening where myth, music, and movement converge and reveal the shared stories that define us all.