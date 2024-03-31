MAY 22 – 24 2025
FABLES FROM THE WIDE SKY
with guests DIPC and DYPC and Danceworks Apprentice MKE
LOCATION:
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
325 W Walnut St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
SHOWTIMES
MAY 22, 7:30pm
May 23, 7:30pm
May 24, 2:30pm
ABOUT THE SHOW
What are the mysteries and folklore we cling to and hold as universal truths? Familiar and unfamiliar anthropomorphic tales, known as fables, reflect the moral compass guiding us and shaping our perspectives of the world. DPMKE invites audiences to witness wild storytelling through movement. This performance delves deep into the folklore that binds us viewed through an imaginative lens curated by the company’s dancers and Co-Artistic Directors.
A special collaboration between Cuauhtli Ramírez Castro and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra brings the symphonic classic “Huapango,” by José Pablo Moncayo García to life, offering a vibrant investigation into folklore and fables of Mexican origin through song and dance. Additionally, Milwaukee native and guest choreographer Peter Stathas creates a world premiere piece developed for the company.
Moving performances from the Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company and Danceworks Apprentice MKE round out an evening where myth, music, and movement converge and reveal the shared stories that define us all.
JULY 2025
RHYTHMWORKS 2025
LOCATION:
Danceworks Studio Theatre
1661 N. Water St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
AUGUST 2025
DANCEWORKS ON TAP 2025
LOCATION:
at Danceworks Studio Theatre
1661 N. Water St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
PAST PERFORMANCES
OCT 27 – 29, 2023
Boundless
October 27-29, 2023
Danceworks Studio Theatre
1661 N. Water St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
FEB 29 – MAR 3, 2024
Biome
created by Gina Laurenzi
February 29 – March 3, 2024
at Danceworks Studio Theatre
1661 N. Water St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Magazine Preview
Preview – Shepherd Express
Review – Shepherd Express
MAY 17-19, 2024
Dixit Dominus and Cantos with Aperi Animam
May 17-19, 2024
at Calvary Presbyterian Church
935 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Preview – Shepherd Express
Review – Shepherd Express
Reflections – Jonathan Brodie
AUG 17 – 18, 2024
Rhythmworks: Mosaic Motions
LOCATION: Danceworks Studio Theatre
Preview – CBS 58
Preview – Real Milwaukee
Review – Shepherd Express
presented by DanceLAB
OCTOBER 5, 2024
GET IT OUT THERE | FALL
LOCATION: Danceworks Studio Theatre
SHOWTIMES
OCT 5, 5pm – SHOW A
OCT 5, 8pm – SHOW B
ABOUT THE SHOW
GET IT OUT THERE is a biannual concert series spotlighting the bold voices of emerging and established artists in the greater Milwaukee area and Midwest. From innovative choreography and captivating performances to vibrant music and screendance, this series celebrates new and daring works. Join us on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, for two UNIQUE concerts at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, where fresh talent meets creative expression. Presented as part of the Danceworks DanceLAB series, this event promises a night of artistic curiosity.
Show A, 5pm
Audrey Dudek
Jo Brockway (She/Her)
Koree Brosig
Alecia Corey and Jamie Erickson
Ashley Ray Garcia (She Her)
Lia Smith-Redmann (She/Her)
Natalie Stehly (She/Her)
Lavanyaa Surendar
Danceworks Apprentice MKE
Show B, 8pm
Katelyn Altmann (She/Her)
Jay Carter
Kasey Eckhardt
Zoe Glise (She/Her)
Jessica Lueck (She/Her)
Catey Ott Thompson
Maya Paletta (She/Her)
Gayle Rocz (She/Her)
Rae Zimmerli (She/Her)
Casey Joan Kollman (She/They)
presented by DanceLAB
OCTOBER 12, 2024
DIPC’s Fall Showcase
LOCATION: Danceworks Studio Theatre
SHOWTIMES
OCT 12, 7pm
ABOUT THE SHOW
Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company (DIPC), is a company of community dancers with a desire to explore movement and performance. The company is made up of participants spanning several generations and a shared passion for movement. The ensemble explores dance-making, improvisation and performance concepts led by Danceworks co-artististic directors, Gina Laurenzi & Christal Wagner.
The Fall Showcase is DIPC’s first solo concert and features choreography by co-artistic directors, Laurenzi and Wagner, as well as collaborative works by the collective, and choreography by DIPC members, Annie Wegner LeFort and Tom Hjelmgren. Come support the wonderful artists of DIPC as they share an evening of dance!
Created by in collaboration with Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company
NOV 7 – 10, 2024
dis/connect
LOCATION:
Danceworks Studio Theatre
Preview – Shepherd Express
Review – Shepherd Express
SHOWTIMES
Nov 7th, 7:30pm
Nov 8th, 7:30pm
Nov 9th, 5pm
Nov 9th, 8pm
Nov 10th, 5pm
ABOUT THE SHOW
Siblings and artists, Gina Laurenzi (Danceworks co-artistic director) and Dustin Laurenzi (Chicago musician and composer), amplify the Danceworks space creating a world of a wondrous nature. Performers cross between two studio spaces, inciting playful happenings and curious incidents allowing space for imagination to flourish through an experience of sound and color. dis/connect interrupts our dependence on technology revealing the wondrous positive effects of reconnection with self, others, and the environment in real time.
Joining the Danceworks stage are musicians Dustin Laurenzi and Jeff Swanson who create structured improvisatory soundscapes, melding acoustic and synthesized instrumentation. Drawing equally from traditions of free improvised music as well as electronic and sample-based music, the duo seamlessly weave earthy and otherworldly sounds into intricate textures.
Created by Gina Laurenzi
in collaboration with Danceworks Performance MKE
DEC 14 – 15, 2024
A Winter’s Tale
Presented by Danceworks Youth Performance Company and Guests Making Music Vocal Arts
LOCATION:
Danceworks Studio Theatre
SHOWTIMES
Sat, Dec 14th, 2024 at 4:30 pm – SOLD OUT
Sat, Dec 14th, 2024 at 6:30 pm – SOLD OUT
Sun, Dec 15th, 2024 at 2:30 pm – SOLD OUT
Sun, Dec 15th, 2024 at 4:30 pm – SOLD OUT
ABOUT THE SHOW
Experience the magic of the season as Danceworks Youth Performance Company and featured studio classes take you on a journey through a snowy wonderland, brought to life with the beauty of dance. The stage will come alive with a mix of dance styles from ballet and contemporary to tap and hip hop to provide fun for the whole family.
Join us for a toe-tapping, heartwarming magical experience that will leave you filled with the wonder of the season.
FEB 14 – 23, 2025
RUSALKA
in Collaboration with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
LOCATION:
Danceworks Studio Theatre
SHOWTIMES
Friday, Feb 14 – 7:30 PM
Saturday, Feb 15 – 4:30 PM
Sunday, Feb 16 – 2:30 PM
Sunday, Feb 16 – 6:00 PM
Friday, Feb 21 – 7:30 PM
Saturday, Feb 22 – 4:30 PM
Sunday, Feb 23 – 2:30 PM
Sunday, Feb 23 – 6:00 PM
ABOUT THE SHOW
Danceworks Performance MKE (DPMKE) and Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) take the stage to revisit the tale of Rusalka: a water nymph determined to find love by way of magic, featuring singing sprites, dancing goblins, and Jason Powell as The Moon. Rooted in Slavic folklore, and packed with ravishing music, Rusalka remains Antonín Dvořák’s best known opera. This tale’s classic arias will accompany a modern day restructuring of the story by Powell, with singing in Czech, speaking in English, and dancing in…dance! MOT and DPMKE’s 8th collaboration introduces an all new cast of dancers and choreography, while featuring the beloved actors from the 2023 Rusalka premiere.
MARCH 15, 2025
DANCEWORKS GALA
LOCATION:
Calvary Presbyterian Church
ABOUT THE EVENING
Dress to impress and savor artfully crafted cocktails and delectable bites while exploring exciting support opportunities, including a silent auction, dancer sponsorships and a wine pull! The evening will feature captivating live performances choreographed by Gina Laurenzi, featuring Danceworks Performance MKE, Danceworks Apprentice Performance Company, and music by Allen Russell, as well as the premiere of a new film directed by Christal Wagner and showcasing the apprentice company. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration—secure your tickets today!
Support Danceworks in our endeavor to increase access to the transformative power of dance, expand our audiences, and build a lifelong participation in the arts!
APRIL 5, 2025
GET IT OUT THERE | SPRING
Saturday, April 5
presented by DanceLAB
LOCATION:
Danceworks Studio Theatre
SHOWTIMES
APRIL 5, 5pm – SHOW A
APRIL 5, 8pm – SHOW B
ABOUT THE SHOW
GET IT OUT THERE is a biannual concert series spotlighting the bold voices of emerging and established artists in the greater Milwaukee area and Midwest. Featuring innovative choreography and captivating performances, this series celebrates new and daring works.
Join us on Saturday, April 5th, 2025, for two UNIQUE concerts at the Danceworks Studio Theatre, where fresh talent meets creative expression. Presented as part of the Danceworks DanceLAB series, this event promises a night of artistic curiosity.
Program A:
Catey Ott Thompson
Katie Speltz
Adelaide Wateski
Lia Smith-Redmann
Tracey Gessner
Elise Rose Leonard
Maya Hirsig-Smith
Libby Steckmesser
Calla Beverly
Danceworks Intergenerational Performance Company
Program B:
Katelyn Altmann
Madison Curtis
Zoe Mei Glise
Charlotte Reynolds
Mallory Ebbens
Koree Brosig
Simon Eichinger
Kayla Siedlecki
Colin Gawronski
Julia Richter & Angela Weidner
Tom Hjelmgren